The Hole in the Ground

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Lee Cronin

Written by:

Lee Cronin and Stephen Shields

Produced by:

Conor Barry, John Keville, Benoit Roland and Ulla Simonen

Starring:

Seána Kerslake, James Quinn Markey, Simone Kirby, Steve Wall, Eoin Macken and Sarah Hanly

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Trying to escape her broken past, Sarah O'Neill is building a new life on the fringes of a backwood rural town with her young son Chris. A terrifying encounter with a mysterious neighbour shatters her fragile security, throwing Sarah into a spiralling nightmare of paranoia and mistrust, as she tries to uncover if the disturbing changes in her little boy are connected to an ominous sinkhole buried deep in the forest that borders their home.

Reviews

