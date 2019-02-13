* × Change Settings

The Truk L'Enkas

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Sarah Marx

Written by:

Hamé Bourokba, Ekoué Labitey and Sarah Marx

Produced by:

Hamé Bourokba, Ekoué Labitey and Dominique Lancelot

Starring:

Sandor Funtek, Virginie Acariès, Sandrine Bonnaire, Alexis Manenti and Lauréna Thellier

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fresh out of jail, Ulysse has only one idea in mind: making money. Confronted by his depressed mother, Gabrielle, the bills that never stop piling up and his desire to live his life to the full, he makes a plan. With his best friend, David, he'll travel from rave to rave, selling a mixture of water and Ketamine from their food truck. Together, they hit the road.

Reviews

