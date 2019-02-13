Fresh out of jail, Ulysse has only one idea in mind: making money. Confronted by his depressed mother, Gabrielle, the bills that never stop piling up and his desire to live his life to the full, he makes a plan. With his best friend, David, he'll travel from rave to rave, selling a mixture of water and Ketamine from their food truck. Together, they hit the road.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
The Truk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Truk
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4¼" (1.63 m)
The Truk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Truk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Truk