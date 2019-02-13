* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Vanishing Keepers

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
new The Vanishing poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Kristoffer Nyholm

Written by:

Joe Bone and Celyn Jones

Produced by:

Alex Ashworth, Gerard Butler, Sean Marley, Reg Poerscout-Edgerton, Ade Shannon and Alan Siegel

Starring:

Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan, Connor Swindells, Søren Malling, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Gary Lewis

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Vanishing is Inspired by the Flannan Isle mystery. A small relief boat approaches the Isle, a tiny isolated island no bigger than a football pitch, 20 miles off a rugged coast. Its aim is to routinely replace the three lighthouse keepers, after 6 weeks alone manning the light. It nears the dock and none of the men greet them. The winch is broken. A call. Nothing. Experienced keepers Thomas, James and Donald have vanished. The lamps are clean and refilled; the table is laid for dinner. There is an upturned chair. Two sets of yellow oilskins are missing..The men were never found.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Vanishing.

The Vanishing Cast

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldAngel Has FallenThe Vanishing

Peter Mullan

Peter Mullan headshot

Date of Birth:

2 November 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vanishing

Connor Swindells

Connor Swindells headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vanishing

Søren Malling

Søren Malling headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vanishing

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vanishing

Gary Lewis

Gary Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vanishing

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:44 13th February 2019