* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dragged Across Concrete

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd February 2019
new Dragged Across Concrete poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

S. Craig Zahler

Written by:

S. Craig Zahler

Produced by:

Sefton Fincham, Jack Heller, Tyler Jackson, Keith Kjarval, Amanda Presmyk and Dallas Sonnier

Starring:

Mel Gibson, Jennifer Carpenter, Vince Vaughn, Laurie Holden, Don Johnson and Michael Jai White

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The script centers on two policemen, one an old-timer, the other his volatile younger partner, who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics become the media's cause du jour. Low on cash and with no other options, these two embittered soldiers descend into the criminal underworld to gain their just due, but instead find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dragged Across Concrete.

Dragged Across Concrete Cast

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dragged Across Concrete

Jennifer Carpenter

Jennifer Carpenter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dragged Across Concrete

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn headshot

Date of Birth:

28 March 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fighting with My FamilyDragged Across Concrete

Laurie Holden

Laurie Holden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PyewacketDragged Across Concrete

Don Johnson

Don Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dragged Across Concrete

Michael Jai White

Michael Jai White headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dragged Across Concrete

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:44 13th February 2019