The script centers on two policemen, one an old-timer, the other his volatile younger partner, who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics become the media's cause du jour. Low on cash and with no other options, these two embittered soldiers descend into the criminal underworld to gain their just due, but instead find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows.
3 January 1956
Unknown
5' 9¾" (1.77 m)
Dragged Across Concrete
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Dragged Across Concrete
28 March 1970
Unknown
6' 5" (1.96 m)
Fighting with My FamilyDragged Across Concrete
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
PyewacketDragged Across Concrete
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Dragged Across Concrete
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dragged Across Concrete