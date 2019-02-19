* × Change Settings

LKG

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new LKG poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Prabhu

Written by:

RJ Balaji

Produced by:

Ishari Ganesh

Starring:

RJ Balaji, Priya Anand, Nanjil Sampath, J.K. Rithesh, Ananth Vaidyanathan and Ramkumar Ganesan

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)
LKG Cast

RJ Balaji

RJ Balaji headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LKG

Priya Anand

Priya Anand headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LKG

Nanjil Sampath

Nanjil Sampath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LKG

J.K. Rithesh

J.K. Rithesh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LKG

Ananth Vaidyanathan

Ananth Vaidyanathan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LKG

Ramkumar Ganesan

Ramkumar Ganesan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LKG

Last update was at 22:09 19th February 2019