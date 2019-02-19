* × Change Settings

Meeting Gorbachev

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd February 2019
new Meeting Gorbachev poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Werner Herzog and Andre Singer

Produced by:

Svetlana Palmer and Lucki Stipetic

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The life of Mikhail Gorbachev, the eighth and final President of the Soviet Union in chronological order.

