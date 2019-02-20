* × Change Settings

Destination: Dewsbury

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 23rd February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
Contains very strong language, strong sex, sex references and suicide references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 23rd February 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Jack Spring

Written by:

David J. Keogh, Jonathan Marks, Aaron Nelson, Jack Spring and John Spring

Produced by:

Kate Dow, Michael Hayes and Jack Spring

Starring:

Filip Mayer, Richard Hazlehurst Mason, Anna Dawson, Jane Hollington, Velton Lishke and Denis Khoroshko

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Back in the 80s, five friends cause raucous in their schooldays. Twenty years on and they've got jobs they don't want and wives who don't want them. The leader of the gang, Frankie, is now dying in Yorkshire. The others find out and they get together for one last sad, mad, bad road trip to Dewsbury, before it's all too late. Mix in a dollop of The Inbetweeners' intellectual wit, add a pinch of bromancing from The World's End, and then stir in a few ladles of The Hangover's vomit and you've got Destination: Dewsbury, destined to be one of 2018's funniest releases.

