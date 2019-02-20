* × Change Settings

Driven

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd February 2019
new Driven poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nick Hamm

Written by:

Colin Bateman

Produced by:

René Besson, Walter Josten, Luillo Ruiz and Belly Torres

Starring:

Erin Moriarty, Lee Pace, Judy Greer, Corey Stoll, Michael Cudlitz, Jason Sudeikis and Justin Bartha

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After he's busted for smuggling coke on his plane, Jim Hoffman has a chance to start over in a lush, affluent suburb of San Diego. Jim and his wife, Ellen are surprised to find maverick auto mogul John DeLorean lives in a glamorous house down the street. Soon an unexpected friendship forms between the two men, just as John's new venture-the DeLorean Motor Company-is taking off. But with the FBI pushing Jim to inform on his flashy former dealer, Morgan Hetrick and John's financing falling through the cracks, things are far from idyllic..and about to take a dark turn. Based on the real events that would become the celebrity scandal of it's generation.

Reviews

Driven Cast

