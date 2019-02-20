* × Change Settings

Hotel Mumbai

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd February 2019
new Hotel Mumbai poster
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Anthony Maras

Written by:

John Collee and Anthony Maras

Produced by:

Mike Gabrawy, Gary Hamilton, Basil Iwanyk, Andrew Ogilvie and Julie Ryan

Starring:

Amandeep Singh, Dev Patel, Nazanin Boniadi, Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher and Jason Isaacs

Genres:

Drama, History, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A gripping true story of humanity and heroism, Hotel Mumbai vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India. Among the dedicated hotel staff is the renowned chef Hemant Oberoi and a waiter who choose to risk their lives to protect their guests. As the world watches on, a desperate couple is forced to make unthinkable sacrifices to protect their newborn child.

Reviews

Hotel Mumbai Cast

Amandeep Singh

Amandeep Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Mumbai

Dev Patel

Dev Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Mumbai

Nazanin Boniadi

Nazanin Boniadi headshot

Date of Birth:

22 May 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Mumbai

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Basis of SexHotel MumbaiDeath on the Nile

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Mumbai

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Mumbai

