* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Elephant and the Butterfly Drôle de père

7.0 / 108 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Monday 25th February 2019
new The Elephant and the Butterfly poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Amélie van Elmbt

Written by:

Amélie van Elmbt and Matthieu de Braconier

Produced by:

Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

Starring:

Isabelle Barth, Thomas Blanchard, Judith Chemla, Kristof Coenen, Alice de Lencquesaing and Lina Doillon

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dour ex-boyfriend Antoine returns to his Belgian hometown where he reunites with his ex-lover and the mother of their five-year-old girl, Elsa, whom he has never met. Through an unexpected turn of events, Antoine suddenly finds himself left alone to take care of the young, inquisitive and spirited youngster.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Elephant and the Butterfly.

The Elephant and the Butterfly Cast

Isabelle Barth

Isabelle Barth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Only YouThe Elephant and the Butterfly

Thomas Blanchard

Thomas Blanchard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Elephant and the Butterfly

Judith Chemla

Judith Chemla headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Elephant and the Butterfly

Kristof Coenen

Kristof Coenen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Elephant and the Butterfly

Alice de Lencquesaing

Alice de Lencquesaing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Elephant and the Butterfly

Lina Doillon

Lina Doillon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Elephant and the Butterfly

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:00 25th February 2019