Under the Silver Lake

6.3 / 11074 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 25th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Under the Silver Lake poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Thursday 28th February 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th April 2019.

Directed by:

David Robert Mitchell

Written by:

David Robert Mitchell

Produced by:

Ryan R. Johnson, Kristen Konvitz, Rufus Parker and Kunal Rajan

Starring:

Andrew Garfield, Wendy Vanden Heuvel, Deborah Geffner, Riley Keough, Riki Lindhome and Topher Grace

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sam is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah, frolicking in his apartment's swimming pool. When she vanishes, Sam embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance, leading him into the murkiest depths of mystery, scandal and conspiracy in the City of Angels.

Under the Silver Lake Cast

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield headshot

Date of Birth:

20 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wendy Vanden Heuvel

Wendy Vanden Heuvel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deborah Geffner

Deborah Geffner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Riley Keough

Riley Keough headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Riki Lindhome

Riki Lindhome headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Topher Grace

Topher Grace headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:00 25th February 2019