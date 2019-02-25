Sam is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah, frolicking in his apartment's swimming pool. When she vanishes, Sam embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance, leading him into the murkiest depths of mystery, scandal and conspiracy in the City of Angels.
20 August 1983
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Under the Silver Lake
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Under the Silver Lake
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Under the Silver Lake
29 May 1989
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Under the Silver Lake
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Under the Silver Lake
12 July 1978
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
BreakthroughUnder the Silver Lake