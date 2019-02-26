* × Change Settings

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

6.2 / 855 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 26th February 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Henry Dunham

Written by:

Henry Dunham

Produced by:

Johnathan Brownlee, Adam Donaghey, Sefton Fincham, Amanda Presmyk and Dallas Sonnier

Starring:

James Badge Dale, Brian Geraghty, Patrick Fischler, Happy Anderson, Robert Aramayo and Gene Jones

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a shooting at a police funeral, reclusive ex-cop Gannon realizes that the killer belongs to the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Knowing the police will be closing in on them, Gannon quarantines his fellow militiamen in a remote lumber mill. There, he sets about a series of grueling interrogations, intent on ferreting out the killer and turning him over to the authorities to prevent further bloodshed.

