Ága

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Ága poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Milko Lazarov

Written by:

Simeon Ventsislavov and Milko Lazarov

Produced by:

Guillaume de Seille, Eike Goreczka, Veselka Kiryakova and Christoph Kukula

Starring:

Mikhail Aprosimov, Feodosia Ivanova, Sergei Egorov, Galina Tikhonova and Afanasiy Kylaev

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Yakut

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a yurt on the snow-covered fields of the North, Nanook and Sedna live following the traditions of their ancestors. Alone in the wilderness, they look like the last people on Earth. Nanook and Sedna's traditional way of life starts changing - slowly, but inevitably. Hunting becomes more and more difficult, the animals around them die from inexplicable deaths and the ice has been melting earlier every year. Chena, who visits them regularly, is their only connection to the outside world - and to their daughter Ága, who has left the icy tundra a long time ago due to family feud. When Sedna's health deteriorates, Nanook decides to fulfill her wish. He embarks on a long journey in order to find Ága.

Ága Cast

Mikhail Aprosimov

Mikhail Aprosimov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ága

Feodosia Ivanova

Feodosia Ivanova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ága

Sergei Egorov

Sergei Egorov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ága

Galina Tikhonova

Galina Tikhonova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ága

Afanasiy Kylaev

Afanasiy Kylaev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ága

