Euphoria Euforia

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Euphoria poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Valeria Golino

Written by:

Francesca Marciano, Valeria Golino, Valia Santella and Walter Siti

Produced by:

Viola Prestieri

Starring:

Riccardo Scamarcio, Valerio Mastandrea, Isabella Ferrari, Valentina Cervi, Jasmine Trinca and Francesco Borgese

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A difficult situation gives two distant brothers the opportunity to get to know each other better. Matteo is a successful young entrepreneur, open-minded, charming and dynamic. His brother Ettore still lives in the small provincial town where they were born and teaches at the local college. He is a cautious and honest man. Both will discover that a very close link brings them closer together.

Reviews

Euphoria Cast

Riccardo Scamarcio

Riccardo Scamarcio headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LoroEuphoria

Valerio Mastandrea

Valerio Mastandrea headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Euphoria

Isabella Ferrari

Isabella Ferrari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Euphoria

Valentina Cervi

Valentina Cervi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Euphoria

Jasmine Trinca

Jasmine Trinca headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Euphoria

Francesco Borgese

Francesco Borgese headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Euphoria

Last update was at 22:57 26th February 2019