A difficult situation gives two distant brothers the opportunity to get to know each other better. Matteo is a successful young entrepreneur, open-minded, charming and dynamic. His brother Ettore still lives in the small provincial town where they were born and teaches at the local college. He is a cautious and honest man. Both will discover that a very close link brings them closer together.
13 November 1979
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
LoroEuphoria
14 February 1972
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Euphoria
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Euphoria
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Euphoria
24 April 1981
Unknown
Unknown
Euphoria
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Euphoria