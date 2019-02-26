Movie Synopsis:

José (19 years old) lives with his Mother (50s) in Guatemala City - a typical lower-class existence in one of the world's most dangerous, religious, and impoverished countries. She never had a husband, and José is her youngest and favorite child. Her life is her church, and selling sandwiches at a bus stop. José spends his days on cramped buses and fighting traffic as he runs food to waiting drivers. Aloof and resigned to things as they are, he fills his free moments playing with his phone and random sex arranged on street corners and dating apps. When he meets Luis, a migrant from the rural Caribbean coast, they pursue an unexpected relationship and José is thrust into passion and pain and self-reflection that was previously unimaginable.