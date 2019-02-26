* × Change Settings

José

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 27th February 2019
new José poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Li Cheng

Written by:

Li Cheng and George F. Roberson

Produced by:

Li Cheng and George F. Roberson

Starring:

Enrique Salanic, Manolo Herrera, Ana Cecilia Mota, Jhakelyn Waleska Gonzalez Gonzalez, Esteban Lopez Ramirez and Cesar Lorenzo Yojcom Candido

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

José (19 years old) lives with his Mother (50s) in Guatemala City - a typical lower-class existence in one of the world's most dangerous, religious, and impoverished countries. She never had a husband, and José is her youngest and favorite child. Her life is her church, and selling sandwiches at a bus stop. José spends his days on cramped buses and fighting traffic as he runs food to waiting drivers. Aloof and resigned to things as they are, he fills his free moments playing with his phone and random sex arranged on street corners and dating apps. When he meets Luis, a migrant from the rural Caribbean coast, they pursue an unexpected relationship and José is thrust into passion and pain and self-reflection that was previously unimaginable.

Reviews

José Cast

