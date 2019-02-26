* × Change Settings

Tremor: Es Ist Immer Krieg

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 27th February 2019
new Tremor: Es Ist Immer Krieg poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Annik Leroy

Produced by:

Daniel de Valck

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 22:57 26th February 2019