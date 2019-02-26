* × Change Settings

Alpha: The Right to Kill

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019
new Alpha: The Right to Kill poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Brillante Mendoza

Written by:

Troy Espiritu

Produced by:

Carlo Valenzona

Starring:

Allen Dizon, Elijah Filamor, Angela Cortez, Baron Geisler and Jalyn Taboneknek

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set against the backdrop of the Philippines Government's crackdown on illegal drugs, a SWAT-led police force launches an operation to arrest Abel, one of the biggest drug lords in Manila. Police Officer Espino and Elijah, a small-time pusher turned informant, provide the intelligence for the operation, which quickly escalates into a violent and heavily-armed confrontation in the slums between the SWAT and Abel's gang. Before the investigators arrive at the crime scene, Espino and Elijah walk off with Abel's backpack full of money and methamphetamine. This gesture of survival for one and corruption for the other will soon set off a dangerous series of events, both of them risking their reputations, families and lives in the process.

Reviews

Alpha: The Right to Kill Cast

Last update was at 22:57 26th February 2019