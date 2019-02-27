* × Change Settings

Lucia's Grace Troppa grazia

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Lucia's Grace poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Gianni Zanasi

Written by:

Gianni Zanasi, Giacomo Ciarrapico, Michele Pellegrini and Federica Pontremoli

Produced by:

Beppe Caschetto and Rita Rognoni

Starring:

Alba Rohrwacher, Elio Germano, Giuseppe Battiston, Hadas Yaron, Carlotta Natoli and Thomas Trabacchi

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lucia, a single mother, struggles to find the right balance between her teenage daughter, a complicated love story and her career as a geometer. Her professional future is compromised when she realizes that the future construction of an ambitious building turns out to be dangerous for the environment because of the inaccurate topographic maps of the city council.

Reviews

Lucia's Grace Cast

Alba Rohrwacher

Alba Rohrwacher headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Elio Germano

Elio Germano headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Giuseppe Battiston

Giuseppe Battiston headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Hadas Yaron

Hadas Yaron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Carlotta Natoli

Carlotta Natoli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Thomas Trabacchi

Thomas Trabacchi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 08:59 27th February 2019