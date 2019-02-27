Lucia, a single mother, struggles to find the right balance between her teenage daughter, a complicated love story and her career as a geometer. Her professional future is compromised when she realizes that the future construction of an ambitious building turns out to be dangerous for the environment because of the inaccurate topographic maps of the city council.
27 February 1979
Unknown
5' 5¾" (1.67 m)
Happy as LazzaroLucia's Grace
25 September 1980
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Lucia's Grace
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lucia's Grace
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lucia's Grace
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lucia's Grace
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lucia's Grace