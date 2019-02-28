* × Change Settings

I Hope I'm Loud When I'm Dead

Unrated

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019
I Hope I'm Loud When I'm Dead
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status: released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Exploring ideas around gender, poetry and disobedience, Beatrice Gibson's 16mm film was developed with two of the most significant living poets in the United States: CA Conrad and Eileen Myles. The film distills material shot on the eve of the 45th presidential inauguration in January 2017, and blends moments of perilous public authority with intimate scenes from Gibson's daily life. Using poetry as a means to reckon with the present, the film proposes a way of moving through chaos with intimacy and empathy.

Reviews

