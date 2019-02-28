* × Change Settings

90ml Ninety ML

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
Contains drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 7 cinemas on Friday 1st March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 7th March 2019.

Directed by:

Anita Udeep

Starring:

Oviya, Bommu Laksmi, Masoom Shankar, Shree Gopika, Monisha Ram and Anson Paul

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 11 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

90ml Cast

Oviya

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Bommu Laksmi

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Masoom Shankar

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Shree Gopika

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Monisha Ram

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Anson Paul

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

