At Eternity's Gate

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019
new At Eternity's Gate poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Julian Schnabel

Written by:

Jean-Claude Carrière, Julian Schnabel and Louise Kugelberg

Produced by:

Jon Kilik

Starring:

Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac, Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric and Emmanuelle Seigner

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

During a self-imposed exile in Arles and Auvers-Sur-Oise, France, Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh develops his unique, colorful style of painting. While grappling with religion, mental illness and a tumultuous friendship with French artist Paul Gauguin, van Gogh begins to focus on his relationship with eternity rather than the pain his art causes him in the present.

Reviews

At Eternity's Gate Cast

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eternity's Gate

Rupert Friend

Rupert Friend headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eternity's Gate

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: Episode IXAnnihilationThe Addams FamilyAt Eternity's Gate

Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaos WalkingAt Eternity's Gate

Mathieu Amalric

Mathieu Amalric headshot

Date of Birth:

25 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eternity's Gate

Emmanuelle Seigner

Emmanuelle Seigner headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eternity's Gate

Last update was at 08:59 28th February 2019