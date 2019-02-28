During a self-imposed exile in Arles and Auvers-Sur-Oise, France, Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh develops his unique, colorful style of painting. While grappling with religion, mental illness and a tumultuous friendship with French artist Paul Gauguin, van Gogh begins to focus on his relationship with eternity rather than the pain his art causes him in the present.
22 July 1955
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
At Eternity's Gate
1 October 1981
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
At Eternity's Gate
9 March 1979
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Star Wars: Episode IXAnnihilationThe Addams FamilyAt Eternity's Gate
22 November 1965
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Chaos WalkingAt Eternity's Gate
25 October 1965
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
At Eternity's Gate
22 June 1966
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
At Eternity's Gate