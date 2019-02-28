* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Buy Me a Gun Cómprame un revolver

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019
new Buy Me a Gun poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Julio Hernández Cordón

Written by:

Julio Hernández Cordón

Produced by:

Diana Bustamante, Maria Jose Cordova, Jorge Forero, Julio Hernández Cordón and Rafael Ley

Starring:

Ángel Rafael Yanez, Wallace Pereyda, Ángel Leonel Corral, Fabiana Hernandez, Matilde Hernandez and Rogelio Sosa

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a timeless México where women are disappearing, a girl called Huck wears a mask to hide her gender. She helps her dad, a tormented addict, to take care of an abandoned baseball camp where the narcos gather to play. The father tries to protect her as he can. With the help of her friends, a group of lost boys who have the power of camouflaging themselves in the windy desert, Huck has to fight to overcome her reality and to defeat the local capo.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Buy Me a Gun.

Buy Me a Gun Cast

Ángel Rafael Yanez

Ángel Rafael Yanez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Buy Me a Gun

Wallace Pereyda

Wallace Pereyda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Buy Me a Gun

Ángel Leonel Corral

Ángel Leonel Corral headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Buy Me a Gun

Fabiana Hernandez

Fabiana Hernandez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Buy Me a Gun

Matilde Hernandez

Matilde Hernandez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Buy Me a Gun

Rogelio Sosa

Rogelio Sosa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Buy Me a Gun

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:59 28th February 2019