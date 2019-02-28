* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Galveston

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019
new Galveston poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Mélanie Laurent

Written by:

Nic Pizzolatto

Produced by:

Tyler Davidson, Katie Koeblitz, Karri O'Reilly and Drew Sykes

Starring:

Ben Foster, Jeffrey Grover, Christopher Amitrano, Mark Hicks, María Valverde and Beau Bridges

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A noirish crime thriller, Galveston centers on New Orleans hitman Roy Cady, diagnosed with lung cancer at 40. Before the cancer can do him in, however, he has more pressing concerns in the form of his mobster boss, who has decided to remove him from the business - and the world - via a set-up. Turning the tables, he goes on the run having rescued teenage hooker Raquel "Rocky" Arceneaux. He's persuaded to pick up her baby sister Tiffany, and with his new wards in tow, heads to his titular hometown to scheme revenge and redemption.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Galveston.

Galveston Cast

Ben Foster

Ben Foster headshot

Date of Birth:

29 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Galveston

Jeffrey Grover

Jeffrey Grover headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Galveston

Christopher Amitrano

Christopher Amitrano headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Galveston

Mark Hicks

Mark Hicks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Galveston

María Valverde

María Valverde headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Galveston

Beau Bridges

Beau Bridges headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Galveston

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:59 28th February 2019