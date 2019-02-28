* × Change Settings

Level 16

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019
new Level 16 poster
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Danishka Esterhazy

Written by:

Danishka Esterhazy

Produced by:

Judy Holm and Michael McNamara

Starring:

Katie Douglas, Celina Martin, Sara Canning, Peter Outerbridge, Amalia Williamson and Kate Vickery

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sixteen-year-old Vivien is trapped in The Vestalis Academy, a prison-like boarding school, keeping to herself and sticking her neck out for no one. Until she is reunited with Sophia - the former friend who betrayed her. Together the girls embark on a dangerous search to uncover the horrifying truth behind their imprisonment. Soon running for their lives, the girls must save themselves or die trying.

Reviews

Level 16 Cast

Katie Douglas

Katie Douglas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Level 16

Celina Martin

Celina Martin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Level 16

Sara Canning

Sara Canning headshot

Date of Birth:

14 July 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Level 16

Peter Outerbridge

Peter Outerbridge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Level 16

Amalia Williamson

Amalia Williamson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Level 16

Kate Vickery

Kate Vickery headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Level 16

