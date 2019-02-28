* × Change Settings

The Third Marriage Troisièmes noces

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

David Lambert

Written by:

David Lambert and Tom Lanoye

Produced by:

Lilian Eche, Anne-Marie Gélinas and Jean-Yves Roubin

Starring:

Jean-Luc Couchard, Nele Hardiman, Virginie Hocq, Eric Kabongo, Bouli Lanners and Rachel Mwanza

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Martin, a 50-year-old widowed gay man living in Brussels, enters into a marriage of convenience with 20-year-old Congolese immigrant Tamara. Different in every way, these two people do all they can to convince the authorities that their marriage is real - and end up loving each other, each in their own way.

Reviews

The Third Marriage Cast

