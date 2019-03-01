* × Change Settings

Metal Heart

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd March 2019
new Metal Heart poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Hugh O'Conor

Written by:

Paul Murray

Produced by:

Claire McCaughley, Rebecca O'Flanagan and Robert Walpole

Starring:

Jordanne Jones, Leah McNamara, Moe Dunford, Seán Doyle, Aaron Heffernan and Yasmine Akram

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fraternal twin sisters Emma and Chantal are worlds apart. Emma is self conscious, and unsure of which path to take in life - she dreams of starting a band (they have a pie-chart) with her best friend Gary, who secretly has a crush on her. Chantal, meanwhile, is beautiful, confident, and knows exactly where her life is headed. When their parents go away for the summer, their simmering sibling rivalry threatens to boil over, especially when the mysterious boy next door moves back in - Metal Heart is a laugh-out-loud coming of age comedy-drama about family and growing up, while also being poignant, sophisticated and wise.

Reviews

Metal Heart Cast

Jordanne Jones

Jordanne Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metal Heart

Leah McNamara

Leah McNamara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metal Heart

Moe Dunford

Moe Dunford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Michael InsideRosieMetal Heart

Seán Doyle

Seán Doyle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metal Heart

Aaron Heffernan

Aaron Heffernan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metal Heart

Yasmine Akram

Yasmine Akram headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metal Heart

