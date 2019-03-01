Movie Synopsis:

Fraternal twin sisters Emma and Chantal are worlds apart. Emma is self conscious, and unsure of which path to take in life - she dreams of starting a band (they have a pie-chart) with her best friend Gary, who secretly has a crush on her. Chantal, meanwhile, is beautiful, confident, and knows exactly where her life is headed. When their parents go away for the summer, their simmering sibling rivalry threatens to boil over, especially when the mysterious boy next door moves back in - Metal Heart is a laugh-out-loud coming of age comedy-drama about family and growing up, while also being poignant, sophisticated and wise.