Taher Mohebi is a well-known writer who, after witnessing a violent murder, breaks down and spends three years in a mental institution. After release he is told that things are just as they were before, but his relentless hallucinations make him want to return to the institution.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tale of the Sea
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tale of the SeaBomb, A Love Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
African VioletTale of the Sea
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tale of the Sea
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tale of the Sea
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tale of the Sea