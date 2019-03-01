* × Change Settings

Tale of the Sea Hekayat-e darya

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 2nd March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Bahman Farmanara

Written by:

Bahman Farmanara

Produced by:

Bahman Farmanara

Starring:

Bahman Farmanara, Leila Hatami, Fatemah Motamed-Aria, Saber Abar, Ali Nassirian and Roya Nonahali

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Taher Mohebi is a well-known writer who, after witnessing a violent murder, breaks down and spends three years in a mental institution. After release he is told that things are just as they were before, but his relentless hallucinations make him want to return to the institution.

