The Animal Drums

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 2nd March 2019

Directed by:

Joshua Alexander and Steven J Fowler

Starring:

Iain Sinclair

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A city developer's life and mind begin to break down as he re-encounters the London he once tried to shape as an active adversary.

Reviews

The Animal Drums Cast

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Animal Drums

Last update was at 08:23 1st March 2019