Goliath

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 3rd March 2019
new Goliath poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Manchester International Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Dominik Locher

Written by:

Dominik Locher, Ken Zumstein and Lisa Brühlmann

Produced by:

Rajko Jazbec and Dario Schoch

Starring:

Sven Schelker, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, José Barros, Tim Bettermann, Lisa Brühlmann and Alejandra Cordona

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Swiss German

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

David's and Jessy's love is put to the test when Jessy unintentionally gets pregnant. The thought of becoming a father causes David to panic. Later, when they are attacked in the train and David is unable to protect his girlfriend, David's fear of not being man enough is confirmed. In desperation, he starts to inject steroids. David develops aggressive traits and becomes a threat to his girlfriend and the unborn child.

Reviews

Goliath Cast

Sven Schelker

Sven Schelker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goliath

Jasna Fritzi Bauer

Jasna Fritzi Bauer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Most Beautiful CoupleGoliath

José Barros

José Barros headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goliath

Tim Bettermann

Tim Bettermann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goliath

Lisa Brühlmann

Lisa Brühlmann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goliath

Alejandra Cordona

Alejandra Cordona headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goliath

