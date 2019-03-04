* × Change Settings

Stray

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 6th March 2019
At Manchester International Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Dustin Feneley

Written by:

Dustin Feneley

Produced by:

Desray Armstrong and Dustin Feneley

Starring:

Kieran Charnock, Arta Dobroshi, Luciane Buchanan, Joel Fili, Sez Niederer and Gerard Murphy

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a cold and remote landscape, two strangers struggle to repair their broken pasts. A young man is on parole after serving time for attempting to murder the man who killed his girlfriend in a hit and run. A woman is released from a psychiatric facility far from her homeland. These two damaged strangers cross paths in the mountains in winter and fall into a complex intimate relationship, putting to the test their capacity to trust and heal.

Stray Cast

