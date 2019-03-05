* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bell Bottom

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Bell Bottom poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Bell Bottom is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jayathirtha

Written by:

Jayathirtha

Produced by:

Santhosh Kumar K.C.

Starring:

Rishab Shetty, Haripriya, Yograj Bhat and Achyuth Kumar

Genre:

Adventure

Language:

Kannada

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bell Bottom is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom Cast

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bell Bottom

Haripriya

Haripriya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bell Bottom

Yograj Bhat

Yograj Bhat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bell Bottom

Achyuth Kumar

Achyuth Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bell Bottom

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:47 5th March 2019