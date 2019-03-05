* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Public Figure

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th March 2019
new Public Figure poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Public Figure is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Brian Corso

Produced by:

Matthew Felker, Rick Ferrari, Cohl Kenneth Love, Bonang Matheba and Kevin Thomson

Starring:

Rose McGowan, Donterio Hundon, Rianette Leibowitz, Bonang Matheba, Gregory O'Gallagher and Gregory Remmey

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Public Figure is an exploration of our society's increasing obsession with social media. The insightful documentation of social media use and addiction invites the viewer to question if what we see online is reality or a complete delusion. As it closely examines the addictive tendencies caused by social media, the film follows the lives of our established Instagram influencers around the globe - beginning in New York all the way to Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver and Johannesburg, South Africa. Throughout our travels, our influencers shows us how they've turned their lives into enterprises, while voicing their personal concerns about the addiction. At the same time, clinical psychologists and counselors inform us about the short-and long-term effects of social media and real-life interaction. While some have used their social media success to inspire, promote a cause, or market their business, Public Figure makes us reflect on our personal social media use, but also question how our.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Public Figure.

Public Figure Cast

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Public Figure

Donterio Hundon

Donterio Hundon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Public Figure

Rianette Leibowitz

Rianette Leibowitz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Public Figure

Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Public Figure

Gregory O'Gallagher

Gregory O'Gallagher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Public Figure

Gregory Remmey

Gregory Remmey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Public Figure

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:47 5th March 2019