An overachieving college student gets lost on her way to a job interview. A wrong turn leaves her stranded deep in the Kentucky forest. The woman must defend herself against the harsh elements and a band of ruthless outlaws. She is forced into an uneasy alliance with a strange loner who has unknown intentions.
19 December 1993
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Rust Creek
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rust Creek
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rust Creek
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rust Creek
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rust Creek
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rust Creek