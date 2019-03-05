* × Change Settings

Rust Creek

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th March 2019
Directed by:

Jen McGowan

Written by:

Julie Lipson and Stu Pollard

Produced by:

Nicolaas Bertelsen, Harris McCabe and Stu Pollard

Starring:

Hermione Corfield, Denise Dal Vera, Jeremy Glazer, Laura Guzman, Micah Hauptman and Daniel R. Hill

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An overachieving college student gets lost on her way to a job interview. A wrong turn leaves her stranded deep in the Kentucky forest. The woman must defend herself against the harsh elements and a band of ruthless outlaws. She is forced into an uneasy alliance with a strange loner who has unknown intentions.

