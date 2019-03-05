Movie Synopsis:

Meet innovative women in the food world changing the game at all levels : chefs, sous chefs, sommelières, mixologists, activists,. - haute gastronomy and street food. Yes, we can change the world through gastronomy and women have a major role to play in that change through food and their vision of food. Women we follow come from all over the world but share the same concerns and motivation. They consider gastronomy as a way to communicate with others, as a way to educate people about their culture, as a way to expand their role in society and support local economies.