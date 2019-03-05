* × Change Settings

The Goddesses of Food À la recherche des femmes chefs

Friday 8th March 2019

June-September 2019
Directed by:

Vérane Frédiani

Written by:

Vérane Frédiani

Produced by:

Vérane Frédiani and Franck Ribière

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Meet innovative women in the food world changing the game at all levels : chefs, sous chefs, sommelières, mixologists, activists,. - haute gastronomy and street food. Yes, we can change the world through gastronomy and women have a major role to play in that change through food and their vision of food. Women we follow come from all over the world but share the same concerns and motivation. They consider gastronomy as a way to communicate with others, as a way to educate people about their culture, as a way to expand their role in society and support local economies.

