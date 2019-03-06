* × Change Settings

Leonard Bernstein - A Genius Divided

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 9th March 2019
new Leonard Bernstein - A Genius Divided poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

At Manchester International Film Festival. Show listing.

Starring:

Leonard Bernstein

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As one of the first US born conductors to receive worldwide fame, Leonard Bernstein is an exceptional composer, not only due to 'The West Side Story'. Instead of concentrating exclusively on his most famous work, Thomas von Steinaecker sets out to paint a complete picture of Bernstein. Thus, the documentary focuses on the American's lesser known works and on three compositions in particular: his 'Mass', the musical '1600 Pennsylvania Avenue' and the great final opera 'A Quiet Place'. A vivid picture of the multi talented Bernstein, struggling with his role as composer and conductor, tackling the tension between successes and flops, between the politics of his time and his own liberal humanitarian claim.

Reviews

Leonard Bernstein - A Genius Divided Cast

Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Leonard Bernstein - A Genius Divided

