Leonard Bernstein - A Genius Divided

As one of the first US born conductors to receive worldwide fame, Leonard Bernstein is an exceptional composer, not only due to 'The West Side Story'. Instead of concentrating exclusively on his most famous work, Thomas von Steinaecker sets out to paint a complete picture of Bernstein. Thus, the documentary focuses on the American's lesser known works and on three compositions in particular: his 'Mass', the musical '1600 Pennsylvania Avenue' and the great final opera 'A Quiet Place'. A vivid picture of the multi talented Bernstein, struggling with his role as composer and conductor, tackling the tension between successes and flops, between the politics of his time and his own liberal humanitarian claim.