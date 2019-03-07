* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Master and Tatyana Meistras Ir Tatjana

DocHouse Release Date

Sunday 10th March 2019
new Master and Tatyana poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse. Show listing.

Directed by:

Giedre Zickyte

Written by:

Giedre Zickyte

Produced by:

Dagne Vildziunaite

Starring:

Tatjana Luckiene and Vitas Luckus

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama

Language:

Lithuanian

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Some called him a madman, others - a genius. Because he kept a live lion in his apartment. Because he was the first to go beyond Lithuanian surroundings and document the spontaneous reality of Soviet Republics. He worked a lot and drank a lot. He lived in Vilnius with his beautiful wife Tatyana. They were the vibrant couple of the '60s. Just as vibrant was their home, always full of people, wine, nightlong conversations, guests from the farthermost places of the Soviet Union. He was engulfed by his passion for truth and photography.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Master and Tatyana.

Master and Tatyana Cast

Tatjana Luckiene

Tatjana Luckiene headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Master and Tatyana

Vitas Luckus

Vitas Luckus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Master and Tatyana

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:39 7th March 2019