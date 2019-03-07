* × Change Settings

Unraveling Athena

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th March 2019
Directed by:

Francis Amat

Written by:

Francis Amat

Produced by:

Francis Amat and Paloma Gongora

Starring:

Billie Jean King, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The extraordinary journey of an ordinary girl who became a Heroine. There is only one story, this is hers. Unraveling Athena is a feature documentary that chronicles the journey that Women Tennis Champions pass through - from small child with a large racket, to ranked player, and ultimately to WTA number one in the world, and beyond - her Journey after reaching the pinnacle. The film explores the ingredients, the common themes and qualities, that account for the remarkable achievements of these women, from different generations, nationalities and personalities. Our film uses Joseph Campbell's Hero's Journey, a powerful narrative arc followed by many films, as a structural spine, interweaving the lives of these champions to create a single, unified narrative of modern day contemporary heroines. Unraveling Athena will also introduce us to the journey of the brain, a topic never discussed in sports films. Unraveling Athena is the story of a journey, not only in professional tennis, but a.

Reviews

Unraveling Athena Cast

