Sound and Fury Khashm Va Hayahoo

6.4 / 1471 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Sound and Fury poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Houman Seyyedi

Written by:

Houman Seyyedi

Produced by:

Saeed Sa'di

Starring:

Tannaz Tabatabayi, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Saeed Changizian, Behnaz Jafari, Reza Behbudi and Ra'na Azadivar

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Romance

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Khosro, a pop singer, lives a hectic life with his wife Tina and their son Moez. His life is further complicated when he begins a love affair with a female fan. A terrible event ensues obliging the lovers to each recount their side of the story in pursuit of the truth.

Reviews

Sound and Fury Cast

Tannaz Tabatabayi

Tannaz Tabatabayi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound and Fury

Navid Mohammadzadeh

Navid Mohammadzadeh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound and Fury

Saeed Changizian

Saeed Changizian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound and Fury

Behnaz Jafari

Behnaz Jafari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3 FacesSound and Fury

Reza Behbudi

Reza Behbudi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound and Fury

Ra'na Azadivar

Ra'na Azadivar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sound and Fury

