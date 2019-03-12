* × Change Settings

Children of the Snow Land

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 14th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 14th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 19th March 2019.

Directed by:

Zara Balfour and Marcus Stephenson

Produced by:

Zara Balfour and Marcus Stephenson

Starring:

Nima Gurung, Sangpo Lama, Tsering Deki Lama and Jeewan Mahatara

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the mountain villages of Nepal there is a difficult choice: If you want to have an education, you have to give up your family. If you want to be with your family, you have to give up hope of an education. 'An incredibly inspiring story from the roof of the world where families struggle and sacrifice everything to help their children...' Bear Grylls 'This is a stunning film: and I hope it will prompt generous donations towards a better system of pastoral care in this awesome Himalayan region.' Joanna Lumley.

Reviews

Children of the Snow Land Cast

Nima Gurung

Nima Gurung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Children of the Snow Land

Sangpo Lama

Sangpo Lama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Children of the Snow Land

Tsering Deki Lama

Tsering Deki Lama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Children of the Snow Land

Jeewan Mahatara

Jeewan Mahatara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Children of the Snow Land

Last update was at 08:25 12th March 2019