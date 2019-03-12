Children of the Snow Land

Movie Synopsis:

In the mountain villages of Nepal there is a difficult choice: If you want to have an education, you have to give up your family. If you want to be with your family, you have to give up hope of an education. 'An incredibly inspiring story from the roof of the world where families struggle and sacrifice everything to help their children...' Bear Grylls 'This is a stunning film: and I hope it will prompt generous donations towards a better system of pastoral care in this awesome Himalayan region.' Joanna Lumley.