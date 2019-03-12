* × Change Settings

The Prodigy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new The Prodigy poster
Contains strong violence, injury detail and references to sexual violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 76 cinemas on Friday 15th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st March 2019.

Directed by:

Nicholas McCarthy

Written by:

Jeff Buhler

Produced by:

Tara Farney and Tripp Vinson

Starring:

Jackson Robert Scott, Taylor Schilling, Peter Mooney, Colm Feore, Paul Fauteux and Brittany Allen

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In her much-anticipated foray into the horror-thriller genre, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Taylor Schilling stars in The Prodigy as Sarah, a mother whose young son Miles' disturbing behavior signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. Fearing for her family's safety, Sarah must choose between her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles and a desperate need to investigate what or who is causing his dark turn. She is forced to look for answers in the past, taking the audience on a wild ride; one where the line between perception and reality becomes frighteningly blurry.

Reviews

The Prodigy Cast

Jackson Robert Scott

Jackson Robert Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Prodigy

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Prodigy

Peter Mooney

Peter Mooney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Prodigy

Colm Feore

Colm Feore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Prodigy

Paul Fauteux

Paul Fauteux headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Prodigy

Brittany Allen

Brittany Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Prodigy

Last update was at 08:25 12th March 2019