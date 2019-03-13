Movie Synopsis:

Band Vaaje tells the story of a matriarchal Grandmother who lives with her two grandsons Jeet and Inder in London. Jeet is married to an Indian girl whom the grandmother had chosen and now she is on a mission to find a bride for Inder. When Inder suggests that he find his own wife his grandmother makes it clear that she will only allow him to marry a girl of Indian origin and under no circumstance will she accept a Pakistani girl. Inder agrees and meets Bilkis whom he assumes is of Indian origin because she lives with the Brar family who are Indian. Inder is well aware of his grandmothers dislike for Pakistani people and will never accept this liaison so, he asks Bilkis to pretend being an Indian girl. Will Inder and Bilkis manage to keep the pretense up long enough for the grandmother to change her mind about Pakistani people and will she accept Bilkis regardless of her background?