Band Vaaje Kudiye Lahore Diye

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Band Vaaje poster
Contains infrequent discriminatory language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 14 cinemas on Friday 15th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st March 2019.

Directed by:

Smeep Kang

Written by:

Rakesh Dhawan, Shreya Srivastava and Vaibhav Suman

Produced by:

Dinesh Auluck and Sandeep Bansal

Starring:

Binnu Dhillon, Mandy Takhar, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nirmal Rishi, Mannat Singh and Smeep Kang

Genres:

Action, Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Band Vaaje tells the story of a matriarchal Grandmother who lives with her two grandsons Jeet and Inder in London. Jeet is married to an Indian girl whom the grandmother had chosen and now she is on a mission to find a bride for Inder. When Inder suggests that he find his own wife his grandmother makes it clear that she will only allow him to marry a girl of Indian origin and under no circumstance will she accept a Pakistani girl. Inder agrees and meets Bilkis whom he assumes is of Indian origin because she lives with the Brar family who are Indian. Inder is well aware of his grandmothers dislike for Pakistani people and will never accept this liaison so, he asks Bilkis to pretend being an Indian girl. Will Inder and Bilkis manage to keep the pretense up long enough for the grandmother to change her mind about Pakistani people and will she accept Bilkis regardless of her background?

Reviews

Band Vaaje Cast

Binnu Dhillon

Binnu Dhillon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Band Vaaje

Mandy Takhar

Mandy Takhar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Band Vaaje

Gurpreet Ghuggi

Gurpreet Ghuggi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Band Vaaje

Nirmal Rishi

Nirmal Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guddiyan PatoleBand Vaaje

Mannat Singh

Mannat Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Band Vaaje

Smeep Kang

Smeep Kang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Band Vaaje

Last update was at 08:41 13th March 2019