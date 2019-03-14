* × Change Settings

RISE: The Story of Augustines

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 16th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
Contains strong language and suicide references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Todd Howe

Produced by:

Michael J. Baum and Todd Howe

Starring:

Robert Allen, William Mccarthy, John Richards, Eric Sanderson and John Schaefer

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In August of 2009 singer William McCarthy's younger brother James, in the midst of a lengthy incarceration on charges of attempted murder, was found dead of an apparent suicide inside Napa State Hospital. Just one week later, McCarthy's band Pela imploded, leaving both him and band mate Eric Sanderson devastated, in financial ruin, and with a half-finished album that may never see the light of day. RISE: The Story of Augustines chronicles the journey of two men who faced their demons, refused to fall and established a lifelong brotherhood as they struggled to finish their seminal debut record, all while trying to maintain their own sanity and pay tribute to James. McCarthy's songwriting during the toughest year of his life would come to be known as his defining work. The album Rise Ye Sunken Ships stands as a testament both to the pain of loss and the celebration of life. The two resurfaced with a new name, Augustines and, together with drummer Robert Allen, who shepherded William and Eric through their darkest of times, rose up to become one of the most celebrated independent bands in the world. This is a truly compelling story of struggle, perseverance, brotherhood and hope.

