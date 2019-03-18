* × Change Settings

Spank the Banker

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Spank the Banker poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 15th April 2019.

Directed by:

Samir Mehanovic

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Spank the Banker is a story about the biggest bank robbery in UK history: the looting of 100,000 small businesses by their own corporate bankers. Made by BAFTA award-winning director Samir Mehanovic, it follows the intimate stories of six individuals who fought back against a corrupt financial system. The film tells the stories of small business owners across a wide range of industries, from sound and lighting designers Nikki and Paul Turner, to Jim McGrory, who overcame childhood polio to build an international hotel business in St. Andrews, to TV personality Noel Edmonds. They are each connected by the fact that their businesses were financially ruined by the banks they put their trust in.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:51 18th March 2019