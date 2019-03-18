Movie Synopsis:

Spank the Banker is a story about the biggest bank robbery in UK history: the looting of 100,000 small businesses by their own corporate bankers. Made by BAFTA award-winning director Samir Mehanovic, it follows the intimate stories of six individuals who fought back against a corrupt financial system. The film tells the stories of small business owners across a wide range of industries, from sound and lighting designers Nikki and Paul Turner, to Jim McGrory, who overcame childhood polio to build an international hotel business in St. Andrews, to TV personality Noel Edmonds. They are each connected by the fact that their businesses were financially ruined by the banks they put their trust in.