Have You Seen My Movie?

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 20th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
new Have You Seen My Movie? poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 20th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 10th April 2019.

Directed by:

Paul Anton Smith

Produced by:

Paul Anton Smith

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A massive montage of movie characters going to the movies. Clips from 100+ films are cut together to create a new cinema-going experience. Romance, musical, action, horror, noir, comedy - and countless characters watch in the dark with you.

Last update was at 08:27 19th March 2019