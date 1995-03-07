* × Change Settings

Five Feet Apart

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Five Feet Apart poster
Contains moderate sex references, upsetting scenes and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 183 cinemas on Friday 22nd March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th March 2019.

Directed by:

Justin Baldoni

Written by:

Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

Starring:

Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson, Claire Forlani, Moises Arias, Parminder Nagra and Emily Baldoni

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Stella Grant is every bit a seventeen-year-old.. she's attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control - all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow patient named Will Newman. There's an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. Further complicating matters is Will's potentially dangerous rebellion against his ongoing medical treatment. Stella gradually inspires Will to live life to the fullest, but can she ultimately save the person she loves when even a single touch is off limits?

Reviews

Five Feet Apart Cast

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Five Feet Apart

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1995

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Five Feet Apart

Claire Forlani

Claire Forlani headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Five Feet Apart

Moises Arias

Moises Arias headshot

Date of Birth:

18 April 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Five Feet Apart

Parminder Nagra

Parminder Nagra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Five Feet Apart

Emily Baldoni

Emily Baldoni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Five Feet Apart

Last update was at 08:28 20th March 2019