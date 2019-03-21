* × Change Settings

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Matt Tyrnauer

Written by:

Matt Tyrnauer

Produced by:

Troy Benjamin, Josh Braun and Corey Reeser

Starring:

Scotty Bowers, Lois Bowers, Stephen Fry, Lauren Bacall, Duchess of Windsor, Duke of Windsor, Cary Grant, J. Edgar Hoover, Rock Hudson, Charles Laughton and Laurence Olivier

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A portrait of unsung Hollywood legend Scotty Bowers, whose bestselling memoir chronicled his decades spent as sexual procurer to the stars.

Reviews

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood Cast

Scotty Bowers

Scotty Bowers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Lois Bowers

Lois Bowers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of HollywoodMissing Link

Lauren Bacall

Lauren Bacall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Duchess of Windsor

Duchess of Windsor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Duke of Windsor

Duke of Windsor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Cary Grant

Cary Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

J. Edgar Hoover

J. Edgar Hoover headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Rock Hudson

Rock Hudson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Charles Laughton

Charles Laughton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Laurence Olivier

Laurence Olivier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

