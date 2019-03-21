* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Crystal Swan Khrustal

Chronic Youth Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd March 2019
new Crystal Swan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Chronic Youth Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Darya Zhuk

Written by:

Helga Landauer and Darya Zhuk

Produced by:

Valery Dmitrotchenko, Birgit Gernböck, Olga Goister, Andrey Isachenko and Debbie Vandermeulen

Starring:

Alina Nasibullina, Ivan Mulin, Yuriy Borisov, Svetlana Anikey, Ilya Kapanets and Anastasia Garvey

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1996 a young rebellious DJ tries to make her way to the US. She does everything in her power to get out of her motherland but the whole thing goes out on rails when she makes a typo in her Visa application. She tries to correct this mistake by going to the small dysfunctional town of Chrystal. The dysfunctionality in the town challenges her life and mentality she didn't quite believe were possible.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Crystal Swan.

Crystal Swan Cast

Alina Nasibullina

Alina Nasibullina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crystal Swan

Ivan Mulin

Ivan Mulin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crystal Swan

Yuriy Borisov

Yuriy Borisov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crystal Swan

Svetlana Anikey

Svetlana Anikey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crystal Swan

Ilya Kapanets

Ilya Kapanets headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crystal Swan

Anastasia Garvey

Anastasia Garvey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crystal Swan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:17 21st March 2019