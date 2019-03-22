* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Light in the Water

8.3 / 9 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019
new Light in the Water poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 24th March 2019.

Directed by:

Lis Bartlett

Written by:

Lis Bartlett and James Cude

Produced by:

Lis Bartlett and Nathan Santell

Starring:

James Ballard, Charlie Bartel, Mauro Bordovsky, Shamey Cramer, Errol Graham and Michael Mealiffe

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1982, soon after the first Gay Games, 'West Hollywood Swim Club,' as it was known then, registered as the first openly gay masters swim and water polo club. This feature documentary film follows their battle for acceptance: from their humble beginnings, to how these men and women have become a renowned force fighting injustice in the world of competitive sports.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Light in the Water.

Light in the Water Cast

James Ballard

James Ballard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Light in the Water

Charlie Bartel

Charlie Bartel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Light in the Water

Mauro Bordovsky

Mauro Bordovsky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Light in the Water

Shamey Cramer

Shamey Cramer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Light in the Water

Errol Graham

Errol Graham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Light in the Water

Michael Mealiffe

Michael Mealiffe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Light in the Water

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:34 22nd March 2019