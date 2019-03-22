In 1982, soon after the first Gay Games, 'West Hollywood Swim Club,' as it was known then, registered as the first openly gay masters swim and water polo club. This feature documentary film follows their battle for acceptance: from their humble beginnings, to how these men and women have become a renowned force fighting injustice in the world of competitive sports.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Light in the Water
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Light in the Water
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Light in the Water
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Light in the Water
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Light in the Water
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Light in the Water