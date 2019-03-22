* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Oreina

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 23rd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Oreina poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 23rd March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Koldo Almandoz

Written by:

Koldo Almandoz

Starring:

Ramón Agirre, Patxi Bisquert, Iraia Elias, Erika Olaizola and Laulad Ahmed Saleh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Basque

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Khalil is an uprooted young man who lives small tricks in a border area where industrial buildings and swamps rub shoulders. He regularly visits Jose Ramon, an old man with a troubled past who lives in a house by the river. This house he shares it with his brother Martin, whom he has not spoken to for years. In the swamp, more or less lost souls rub shoulders, without necessarily crossing each other.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Oreina is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Oreina.

Oreina Cast

Ramón Agirre

Ramón Agirre headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oreina

Patxi Bisquert

Patxi Bisquert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oreina

Iraia Elias

Iraia Elias headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oreina

Erika Olaizola

Erika Olaizola headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oreina

Laulad Ahmed Saleh

Laulad Ahmed Saleh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oreina

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:34 22nd March 2019