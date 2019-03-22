Ana de día

Movie Synopsis:

Ana is an exemplary girl that has been educated in the 'normality' of a middle-class family. She has never been brave enough to break with all the regulations that her well-led life was supposed to be. The appearance of a double that starts living her life and doing all of her obligations, allows Ana to adopt total anonymity for the very first time. This fact becomes something that she understands as the opportunity to choose the life she wants without giving any reason to anybody, as the way to find total freedom and also happiness. Who is this double, where she comes from and why she appears are questions that I am not interested in answering in the film. This is just the starting point that is accepted as the motor that helps Ana to have the courage to fight for her own existence. Ana tries to make her own runaway possible breaking with everything, looking for her own limits, living a life opposed to whatever everybody expected from her.