Ana de día

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Ana de día poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 24th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 6th April 2019.

Directed by:

Andrea Jaurrieta

Written by:

Andrea Jaurrieta

Produced by:

Eva Chillón, Andrea Jaurrieta and Iván Luis

Starring:

Fernando Albizu, María José Alfonso, Iñaki Ardanaz, Carla de Otero, Cibeles Fernández and Gabriela Fernández

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ana is an exemplary girl that has been educated in the 'normality' of a middle-class family. She has never been brave enough to break with all the regulations that her well-led life was supposed to be. The appearance of a double that starts living her life and doing all of her obligations, allows Ana to adopt total anonymity for the very first time. This fact becomes something that she understands as the opportunity to choose the life she wants without giving any reason to anybody, as the way to find total freedom and also happiness. Who is this double, where she comes from and why she appears are questions that I am not interested in answering in the film. This is just the starting point that is accepted as the motor that helps Ana to have the courage to fight for her own existence. Ana tries to make her own runaway possible breaking with everything, looking for her own limits, living a life opposed to whatever everybody expected from her.

Reviews

Ana de día Cast

Fernando Albizu

Fernando Albizu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ana de día

María José Alfonso

María José Alfonso headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ana de día

Iñaki Ardanaz

Iñaki Ardanaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tiempo despuésAna de día

Carla de Otero

Carla de Otero headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ana de día

Cibeles Fernández

Cibeles Fernández headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ana de día

Gabriela Fernández

Gabriela Fernández headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ana de día

